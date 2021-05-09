Mango Animate's Newly Launched Text to Video Software Expected to Excel

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2021 --Mango Animate consistently provides top-quality animation software. Users have found the software easy to learn and navigate. Thousands of professional-quality animated characters and videos have been created using Mango Animate's various animation tools. Their newly launched text to video software is expected to perform well in the animation market. The Mango Animate Text Video Maker (Mango Animate TM) features the user-friendly drag and drop interface and powerful timeline that users have become used to. Plus, it has some really neat features for converting text to video.



"We're excited," says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "We've been looking forward to the release of this latest software and now that it's available, we can't wait to hear what our customers think."



Getting started on an animated video is never a problem with Mango Animate. Scores of templates are loaded into all their software. Mango Animate TM is no different. Each template is pre-animated with captivating typography animation. All that's needed is the content that the user wishes to convert from text to video. Of course, the templates are fully customizable, so users can produce unique videos every time.



World-leading text-to-speech (TTS) technology ensures that users get the best quality results when they convert their text to video. The software contains several accents in tens of languages so it's easy to find the perfect voice for any text video. Users can also choose to use their own voices in their videos. The handy voiceover tool makes it simple to record and add voices to a text video. And Mango Animate TM automatically creates subtitles based on the recorded audio.



After converting their text to video, users can get the text moving with a wide range of text animation effects. Sliding, stretching, and zooming in different directions are just a few of the available effects. Additionally, the software will pick the perfect royalty-free icon from a massive collection to match the text in the video.



Social media is the current place for business. With this text to video software, users can dominate the social media landscape. They can customize their videos to match the different upload requirements and export them in the most appropriate formats as well.



For more information about Mango Animate TM, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a leading developer of animation software. They produce high-quality, easy-to-use options for all types of users.