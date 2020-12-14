Mango Animate's Vector Animation Software Creates Dynamic Branding Strategies

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2020 --Modern businesses require dynamic strategies for building their brands. There are so many different media that they need to target; branding methods have to be able to adapt easily and fit anywhere while maintaining the consistency of the brand. The vector animation software offered by Mango Animate helps businesses to ensure that their branding strategies are indeed dynamic.



Mango Animate's vector animation software uses as its core Scalable Vector Graphics (SVGs). The animation is controlled by vectors, not pixels. This produces smoother, more streamlined results, and resizing is effortless as there is none of the distortion present with the use of pixels. This is hugely beneficial when one considers that the size requirements of a video to be posted on Facebook, for example, are different from those for Instagram and Twitter. The vector animation software removes the need to create a different video for each platform; users can easily resize as needed without worrying about pixelation and the resulting poor video quality.



"Quality is important when you're building a name for your business," states Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "We help businesses provide that."



The Mango Animate Animation Maker (Mango Animate AM) is loaded with SVG images along with other media items that can be used to create powerful branding videos. Users can take full advantage of the vector animation software to enhance their brand and scale their business. From animated logos to promotional videos that can go from a website to a billboard, this software offers solutions for making brands stand out among the competition.



Businesses now have access to the perfect tool for promoting their brand. The vector animation software lets them demonstrate the advantages of their brand instead of just stating them. Vector animation videos provide more vivid product descriptions and make the differences between brands clearer. The software provides everything that is needed to create the perfect branding strategy, from templates to media and animation effects.



This vector animation software allows for easy sharing of promotional content. Videos can be exported in six different formats or as GIFs. Users have the option to burn to DVD for sharing with wider audiences or uploading to social media.



For more information about the vector animation software, please click Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a revolutionary animation software provider. They offer solutions for creating animated videos for all sectors.