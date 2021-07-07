Mango Animate's Whiteboard Animation Software Creates Engaging Training Videos

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2021 --Corporate videos can be boring at times. The last thing employees want is to sit and watch a dry video about a company or product from start to finish. That is why Mango Animate has reinvented the format by offering a whiteboard animation software program for explainer videos. With fantastic animation effects, lively pre-made characters, and a range of settings and background editing options, the software empowers users to narrate a message in a much more compelling way.



The company has developed this sophisticated whiteboard animation software that holds extra value for users. It has many hand types of both men and women of varying sizes to ensure that creators have multiple options to choose from that match the voice of the videos. The hands look so realistic that viewers cannot tell the difference between this tool and live videos.



"For corporations that need to train new employees, whiteboard animation videos are a great way to provide fast training results and ensure that the message is reinforced. Our free software Mango Animate WM makes it easy to create whiteboard animations regardless of the company's size, industry, or resources," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



With hundreds of royalty-free text, icons, shapes, transition effects, and doodled characters at their fingertips, creators can quickly develop whiteboard animated videos for pretty much any use decorated perfectly. No longer are consumers stuck with the same old stock images or background music — now they can create a well-decorated video that genuinely represents who they are and what their brand is all about.



Mango Animate's whiteboard animation software has a library of pre-designed templates available for everyone to use. With these templates, users can create an animated video in minutes. There are options for all purposes and styles, from whiteboard explainer videos for business to beautiful animation videos for education. The user-friendly design will make creating a whiteboard video a snap.



For more information about this whiteboard animation software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a one-stop solution for all animation needs. With its no-fuss interface and animated templates that can be customized with ease, the software solution by the company has made it possible for even non-professionals to create professional-looking animated videos of numerous types such as whiteboard videos, animated videos, kinetic typography videos, and character videos.