Mango Animate's Whiteboard Animation Software Will Impress Animation Enthusiasts

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2020 --Mango Animate is an all-in-one animation software developer. After the successful release of Mango Animate AM, the company is putting lots of effort into developing whiteboard animation software that focuses on making doodle animation videos. Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker (or Mango Animate WM) is now ready to present itself to all animation enthusiasts.



The company has a unique flair for audience engagement so every product and creative task they put their minds to is delivered with pure artistic intention. Mango Animate WM continues the winning designs from the previous software, sticking to the clear interface, simple to operate workspace, various templates and massive amounts of animation widgets. Additionally, Mango Animate WM excels for its dynamic choices of hand types that draw the video content out on a whiteboard or any other background. It has male and female hands making different gestures, such as clicking, sketching, pushing, and drawing. The whiteboard animation software also supports users to customize the moving hand by uploading from the local computers.



Mango Animate WM offers users an infinite canvas to draw their story out and change the whiteboard to any particular scene as needed. Be it an office, classroom, or shopping mall, users can find the animation widgets on the whiteboard animation software to create such backgrounds. Dynamic camera settings to zoom, pan and rotate from scenes to scenes immerse the audience into the video. Captions and subtitles emphasize important points and make the video more convincing and easy to understand. A multi-timeline helps users to add and change animations with ease, taking control of every element and duration.



"We are so excited to present Mango Animate WM to the world. It's a whiteboard animation software program that designs to accommodate animation beginners and professionals", says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "It occurred to us that the current whiteboard animation software on the market is too complicated and requires a lot of time and effort to figure it out. We then design Mango Animate WM to fill out this void."



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is one of the top developers of user-friendly animation software. Mango Animate WM is the second software to launch in its software product line, which provides powerful tools in making whiteboard animation videos.