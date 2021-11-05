Mango Animate's Whiteboard Presentation Software Creates Engaging Videos

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2021 --Whiteboard videos are a great way to educate an audience, tell the story in a fun and engaging manner, and explain an intricate topic. Whiteboard animations that businesses create for their websites and social media can increase the number of customers and clients they attract. However, to create these animated videos, conventional tools have a big learning curve and are mostly expensive. Mango Animate has developed a user-friendly whiteboard presentation software that is available for free.



The whiteboard presentation software is making a buzz in the marketplace with its powerful range of features. Users of all skill levels without any prior animation experience can easily create a dynamic presentation in a matter of minutes rather than hours. The whiteboard presentation software users can make a professional quality video presentation with ease with the pre-animated templates in the tool. The whiteboard presentation software has many templates to choose from. Users can get started with professionally designed templates that are editable to help everyone produce videos like a pro!



"Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker is quickly becoming the favorite whiteboard presentation software of advertising agencies, web designers, app developers, marketing professionals, business owners, and others who are using it to make their presentations more dynamic," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



Mango Animate's whiteboard presentation software has a great free media library. With whiteboard drawing videos, there's so much room for being creative and intelligent about the work. A library full of SVG images, pre-made characters, icons, and shapes seems like a treasure to one who can use them to their real potential. In addition, to provide the audience with a realistic touch, this software has arranged a large selection between hand types! Pick the favorite hands to draw and add the magic, personalizing the overall experience. There is more than one output option available online video, offline video, and GIF. Users can publish their offline videos in 6 different formats, and full HD video is supported.



To explore more features, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a fun and free animation video maker for amateurs and professional animators. Use it to create teaching aids, explain content, or simply share GIFs with friends on social media. It's easy to use and has everything needed to create stunning animated videos that connect with the targeted audience.