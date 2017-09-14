Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2017 --The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce has recognized Abeer Saqer, CEO of the Memorial International Patient Care Network, as an IWEC Awardee.



Abeer Saqer is an expert medical consultant with over twenty years of health care experience. She assists patients from all over the world to receive the best medical care and treatment in Houston, Texas. She facilitates their entire medical journey in the United States by creating an experience that is manageable while maintaining their well being as a top priority.



"My passion is to accommodate patients by connecting them to dedicated physicians and specialists. I organize a personalized and proactive medical journey with the best and most advanced medical care available today. Every decision is made with compassion and care," says Abeer Saqer.



Bridging Gaps to Heal



The International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation (IWEC) is a New York-based, non-profit organization that has fostered a global network of successful businesswomen and business owners. The organization's ecosystem is comprised of the most influential business owners whose combined annual revenue is marked at over $25 billion dollars.



For ten years, the International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation (IWEC) has recognized 277 women business owners all over the world. These women are nominated by chamber partners and affiliates from various women organizations.



"The organization has done so much for women-led businesses all over the world. So to be recognized by the IWEC is truly a great honor", shares Abeer Saqer. "I am looking forward to joining my peers for the conference this November."



Abeer will be accepting her award at the 10th Annual IWEC Conference on November 12-14th, 2017, in Microsoft's corporate headquarters in Redmond, Washington.



The theme for this year's conference is "Connecting Women Owned Businesses Globally: Accelerating Growth Through Innovation & Technology". The conference will feature a number of thought-provoking panels and presentations. Corporate executives from Microsoft, Intel, and IBM will be in attendance, along with Princess Noor of Jordan.



To celebrate her award, Abeer Saqer invites colleagues and peers to support her by taking an advertisement in the International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge's 10th-anniversary conference journal. The journal will be distributed to event attendees in November 2017.



"To my dear friends and peers, it would mean so much if you could take advantage of this opportunity to recognize my award from the International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge."



Interested parties may visit: https://iwecawards.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IWEC-2017-Conf.-Brochure-Ad-Opportunity.pdf.



About Abeer Saqer

Abeer Saqer is the CEO of the Memorial International Patient Care Network at Memorial Medical City. There, Abeer assists individuals and families from around world to receive world-class and state-of-the-art medical care in the United States. She has served as a consultant to government leaders, foreign dignitaries, and corporate executives. She has also fostered new commercial links between health care organizations and physicians in the Middle East and the United States.