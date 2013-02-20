brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2013 --From congressman rallying for emergency Hurricane Sandy relief aid, to mold removal workshops being set up to teach workers and home owners to remove toxic mold safely, to private companies generating relief funds, to every other volunteer or business lending a helping hand, to the NYC Mayors Fund providing $15 million dollars for mold afflicted properties, all the way to Five Boro Mold Specialist Hurricane Sandy Relief Program, there has been a tremendous amount of support coming in from all over and through many channels.



In particular, the NYC mold inspection and mold removal company Five Boro Mold Specialist, has recently been recognized apparently once again by mainstream media. The owner of this Manhattan mold inspections and mold removal company, Motty Katz, recently created the “Hurricane Sandy Mold Relief Program” for low income and/or families suffering from extreme hardship. Motty Katz stated,



” We have already helped over 50 families that were under extreme duress and were in dire need of our services. If people could only understand how toxic mold is and how devastating it can be to our health and well being. There is a mold epidemic that is already starting to plague the New York City and Tri State Areas and officials are not taking the situation seriously to say the least”.



With FEMA not helping with the toxic mold claims and issues, to insurance companies turning down flood and mold claims for baseless reasons other than to keep investors happy, to people suffering still from the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, to devious contractors ripping off property owners, to a toxic mold pandemic on the brink of flourishing throughout New York City; charities and charitable acts are needed no more than ever. Five Boro Mold Specialist and there certified technicians have cumulatively set a positive example for other people, businesses, and organizations alike to follow for Hurricane Sandy relief efforts in New York City.



With over twenty years of professional service in the tri-state area, the demand for this Manhattan mold removal service in all five boroughs is growing. With definitive answers in less than 24 hours, they have managed to maintain their top ranking in the field of mold remediation in New York City.



If you have any questions regarding Manhattan mold removal services, visit- http://www.manhattanmoldremoval.com/