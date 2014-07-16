Mann Dental Discusses the Ins and Outs of the Dental Implant Procedure

Sugar Land, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2014 --Dr. Mark Mann of Sugar Land dental practice Mann Dental recently published an in-depth analysis of the pros and cons of dental implants for patients looking into the procedure to correct gaps or replace missing teeth. Dental implants are considered a long-term, even permanent, solution to missing teeth, but those considering the procedure must take into account the relatively high cost. There are a few things Dr. Mann wants prospective implant patients to know. He says, “Implants are a superior alternative to dentures or bridges. All these techniques serve the same purpose: to replace missing teeth. However, the difference between each is vast and should be discussed thoroughly during a consultation with your dentist.”



A bridge is used to fill the gap between two healthy teeth, but the process includes the filing down of the adjacent teeth in order to accomplish the fit. This weakens the other teeth and makes them susceptible to decay. Dentures come in either partial or full branches, but can have trouble maintaining the right fit, and tend to affect the ability to taste due to their coverage of the mouth’s palate. Implants, by comparison, may be more involved but are more permanent and less obtrusive. The implant dentist inserts a screw into the jawbone, which serves as the anchor for the artificial tooth which screws into the socket. The implant looks and behaves like a normal tooth.



Due to the complex procedure, implants do tend to cost more than bridges and dentures. The cost of implants is dependent upon the treatment plan and the amount of appointments needed to complete the process. Consultation with a trusted dentist is crucial when considering this procedure, as it is necessary to determine the viability of each patient as a candidate for implants and how the procedure is going to be covered. Optimal candidates have healthy gums, jawbone structure and overall wellness. Those who suffer from bruxism, grinding or clenching of teeth or diabetes may not be suitable for implants, as well as habitual smokers or drinkers. To learn more about implants, visit Dr. Mann online at www.manndental.com.