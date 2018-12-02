MANTACC Introduces the Best Flocked Swabs for Sample Collection and Release

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2018 --Innovative Miraclean Technology Co.,Ltd. has launched its Mantacc series of medical-grade flocked swab that make a difference both in specimens collection, storage and transportation in fields of medical health care and analytic science.



For instance, this professionally medical-grade mouth swab refers to an affordable choice for saliva DNA collection, safe preservation and stable transportation for over 24 months. Cover a suitable range of application for sensitive downstream including PCR, qPCR, sequencing, SNP analysis, microarrays, RFLP and Southern Blot Analysis. Customized logo and packaging designing are available if needed.



Furthermore, what distinguish Mantacc series from other regular supplies is its superior flocking material. Provide high-quality buccal swab to realize perfectly comfortable users experience with the advanced nylon fiber technology, which is featured with the 2ML DNA transport medium and individually packed for high safety and sterility. MSC-93050D keeps sample stable for a year at room temperature and minimize its wastage during the transportation and storage processing. It is the excellent clinical specimen collection method for influenza virus testing.



Known as one of the most competitive nasopharyngeal swab manufacturers in China, Miraclean Technology has been leading in medical device stage for over 10 years. With its customers' trust and support, Mantacc has been continuously devoted to developing better products of increasingly innovative research and development. MSC-96000 has a plastic shaft with a breakpoint which allows the flocked swab break into the collection tube. Unscrew the capture cap to conduct another collection practice safely and conveniently.



Mantacc has been committed to enriching increasingly professional production line under strict quality testing and screening with its own independent laboratory for last decade. All the professional efforts will make outcomes sooner or later, such as the hot-sale antiseptic applicator equipped with 2% chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) and 70% isopropyl alcohol (IPA) to meet the strict clinical regulation of FDA. It has made its appearance all around the world and performs effectively and excellently. MIP-708F enable to kill more bacteria than traditional Iodophor swabs or regular alcohol swabs. Sterile pre-saturated chlorhexidine swabs conduct effectively for skin antisepsis preparation.



About Mantacc

Publishing the international brand Mantacc, Miraclean Technology has made a professional grade-? medical device manufacturer with an strong integrity of S&D teamwork, production, sales and OEM&ODM services. As one of the medical device experts in China, Mantacc's series have come into market under the certificates of ISO9001?ISO13485?ISO14001?and are registered on CE and FDA. During October 31st to November 2nd, Mantacc's hot-sale series were honored to get invited to the 9th Analytica China, which refers to the largest international exhibition in the field of analytical and biochemical technology in Asia. Mantacc deserves wild appreciation internationally on account of the innovative core brand culture, which couldn't come into being without the technical teamwork with over 10-year experience integrated with rich theory under scientific management system. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.mantacc.com/



