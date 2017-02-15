Mantra Center Announces Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training Dates in Goa for 2017-18

Morjim, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2017 --Mantra Yoga Center in Goa has released the schedule for its Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Training Courses to be held during 2017-18 session. The Ashtanga Yoga TTC aims to provide a life transforming experience to the students by offering them a comprehensive study of yoga asanas, meditation and pranayama and an in-depth experience needed to practice and teach Ashtanga yoga. Conducted at beautiful and serene location, this Ashtanga yoga center in Morjim offers the perfect opportunity of disconnecting oneself from the outer world and taking onto a discovery of one's inner world. Goa, with its picturesque beaches, landscapes, lush-green environment and soothing beach weather provides the perfect setting for learning yoga and meditation.



The day begins with a Pranayama or Kriya class which is then followed by Ashtanga Vinyasa class and subsequently a theoretical class ranging in subjects from Anatomy to Yoga Philosophy. This is supplemented with teaching of other styles of yoga such as Yin Yoga, Hatha yoga etc. and special emphasis is given to the methodology of teaching to enable students to become future mentors while perfecting their own postures and alignment. A regular day at the center is concluded with meditation and mantra chanting in the evening.



This Ashtanga yoga teacher training course is flexible enough to suit anyone's and everyone's needs and level of yogic training. However, some previous experience in ashtanga yoga practice is required. A positive attitude to learn Yoga or the desire to do an in-depth study of asanas, mantras, pranayama, meditation and yogic philosophy, is what makes one eligible and appropriate to join this course. At the end of it, one will feel equipped to run their own Ashtanga yoga classes of the highest standards.



The course classes are conducted by a group of highly experienced and qualified teachers with years of experience in teaching yoga. The mentors are available for support and assistance during the entire duration of the course. The course is accredited by The Yoga Alliance US and UK. Hence, after successful completion of 200 hrs of yoga training, the students can register themselves as certified Yoga Teachers.



The cost of this Ashtanga yoga teacher training in Goa starts from 1599 USD depending on the choice of package. It covers the expenses for coaching, study material and basic accommodation with three Yogi vegetarian meals per day. Mantra School is affiliated to Abhinam School, a leading yoga teacher training School in India, with centers in Thailand, Dharamsala and Goa. For further details with respect to course dates and booking, one can check it on their website.