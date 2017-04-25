Mantra School Announces 2017 Dates for Ashtanga Yoga Retreats in Goa

Morjim, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2017 --Mantra Yoga School is proud to announce 2017 season dates of its 5 day yoga retreats in Goa. It is the first of its kind of yoga retreat in Goa, which will take you through the subject of traditional yoga. The students practice and get insights into Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga Primary Series with the use of props. It's an excellent excuse to bask in beach life and get healthy at the same time.



The retreats is organized under the supervision of certified Yoga instructors, who will guide you on how to perform each yogic posture correctly without getting hurt and with the use of props on the principles of Iyengar Yoga. The team has planned the retreats keeping in mind a balance of yogic traditions, rituals, meditative techniques, and serene surroundings.This yoga retreat is best way to beat the cold, enhance immunity, detoxify body, practice secluded meditation, and escape from the city confinements. It will be a fusion of well-being, good health, regaining of energy, peace of mind, and soul rejuvenation.



Events Highlights:



1. 5 Day retreat on yogic traditions

2. Small Private Groups

3. Focus on Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga & Iyengar Yoga

4. Morning Pranayama and Kriyas

5. Serene & Entrancing nature's ambiance to practice Meditation

6. Know how to correctly get into poses

7. An insight into significant Yoga Techniques

8. Three times meal with balanced nutrition

9. Private Room with Western Toilet

10. Beach Time in the Afternoons



About Mantra Yoga School

Mantra Yoga School, a leading Ashtanga yoga School in India works a humble aim to promote wellness of yoga to the contemporary world. Mantra Yoga is a committed organization towards community services, humanitarian cause, animal welfare, nature's well-being, ecological balance, and promoting yoga. Its motto is to gift the world ~ "strength of body, peace of mind, and maturity of soul". It brings one of the finest yoga retreats in Goa, where one can discover self, learn the benefits of yoga, enjoy a vacation of revitalizing one's body, add vigor to self, and proceed towards supreme consciousness. It also organizes certified yoga teacher training courses in Goa, which is a deeper and a more intensive course. For more details on the retreat like daily schedule and cost, one can visit their website and send a query.