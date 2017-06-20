Mantra School in Goa Announces Opening Their New Yoga Village in Morjim

Pernem, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2017 --Mantra Yoga School in Goa with its new yoga village aims to be in sync with offering an authentic yogic experience. The facility is created in such a way that balances the positive element of yogic training without compromising on the necessities of simple modern lifestyle.The whole idea is about giving guests the feel of being at home without compromising the yogic harmony of the entire program that they have envisaged.



About Ashtanga Yoga Training Program

Facilities are particularly important given that Mantra Yoga School is organizing month long yoga teacher training courses from October till May. Accredited by the Yoga Alliance, the Ashtanga yoga teacher training in Goa is designed to provides students with a comprehensive yogic training. The students undertake detailed study in various subjects like yoga asanas, pranayama, kriyas, meditation and mantra chanting etc. Particularly keen attention is given to imparting knowledge about teaching methodologies. After all, this is the key module that will help students to understand the complexities and responsibilities of being a teacher. These classes also help them with adequate knowledge required to confidently lead their classes. Apart from the very successful teacher training courses, the school also organizes 5-day Ashtanga yoga retreats. These yoga retreats in Goa are very useful for beginners or for students who are interested in grasping the basics of Ashtanga Vinyasa and Iyengar Yoga but cannot spare time for a teacher training course.The retreat also includes an introduction to Iyengar Yoga by teaching how to use props. This helps students learn how to practice injury-free yoga and increase awareness about Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga. What is particularly noteworthy is that students learn under the guidance of highly trained professionals. Every single asana that students learn is under the guidance of yogis par excellence.



The Yoga Village



The Yoga Village in Morjim has 10 apartments. Each one has a 1 or 2 bedroom with kitchen and attached toilet. The students can choose whether to stay on individual basis or twin sharing. Apart from these apartments, the School also plans to have another outdoor shala and a chill out space after receiving permissions from local authorities. However, adequate arrangement has been made to make sure that the guests are able to enjoy the program thoroughly.



The pristine beaches, the unending stretches of greenery, the white sand they all add to the mysticism of Morjim and pretty much make it an ideal destination to undertake the journey to identify your inner consciousness. Moreover, Morjim is extremely well connected and provides optimum convenience to the travelers. Yoga enthusiasts and students also have enough attractions when they are not in their sessions including a wide plethora of beach shacks and entertainment alternatives. The easy availability of transport to the popular tourist spots in Goa is another big feather in the cap of Morjim's growing charm.



Hence, Mantra Yoga School is set to bring in fresh zest of excitement and candour to the overall experience of the students for ashtanga yoga in Goa with its new yoga village.