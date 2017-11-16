Mantra Yoga Announces 2018 Schedule for 200 Hours Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training in Goa

Pernem, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2017 --Mantra Yoga Center, a leading yoga training center in Goa, is known for offering extensive and thorough training courses on Ashtanga Yoga. These courses offer the right guidance that can help students to transform and lead a holistic yogic lifestyle. Mantra Yoga School has announced the Ashtanga Yoga TTC Schedule for 2018, where RYT 200 hours teacher training courses will be offered by the institution. These courses are accredited by Yoga Alliance US and Yoga Alliance Professionals, two of the most recognized non profit organizations for yoga teachers.



The 200 hours Ashtanga yoga teacher training program will enrich and enable the participants to teach yoga anywhere. For many centuries, yoga has been practiced in India. However, it has recently gained popularity in the west, which has now started to realize its holistic benefits. This has led many yoga practitioners to travel to India for learning yoga. These courses allow students not only to go deep in their practice but also transform it as a profession anywhere in the world. The 200 hours yoga teacher training in Goa aims to train and certify the students as a yoga professional. The course is focused on teaching traditional yoga and help the graduates to spread the benefits of yoga everywhere around the world. The course is suitable for students of all age and practice levels. However, the school recommends atleast 3 months of regular practice so that one can truly benefit from the training given in the course.



The main style taught in the course will be Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga. The School is highly recognized for teaching students how to practice Ashtanga yoga with correct alignment. Apart from the physical practice, the school emphasizes on incorporating kriyas, pranayama, mantra chanting and meditation in the regular daily practice. The school also believes in the importance of learning and understanding yoga philosophy in ones own spiritual evolution. To complete their course, the students have to study and participate in all the classes to complete their 200 hours of training. The successful completion of the course enables the graduates to be a professional yoga teacher in their own right.



Mantra Yoga is a yoga center in Goa that offers comprehensive yoga courses and retreats to suit yoga practitioners off all levels. Once a student completes their Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training in India, they will receive a certificate of completion from the School which allows them to be registered with the Yoga Alliance to enable them to teach students about the core and advanced aspects of yoga. The course fees is very affordable and it includes their food and accommodation for the duration of the course. In 2018, the course is organized every month except June to September, which is the monsoon season in Goa. For more details about the course syllabus, dates and course fees, once can visit their website.