Mantra Yoga School Announce Dates of Ashtanga Yoga Retreats in Goa

Pernem, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2017 --Mantra Yoga School in Morjim announces the commencement of its forthcoming 2016-17 season in North Goa from November 2016. The center regularly conducts Ashtanga yoga retreats and workshops in Goa, which are aptly designed so as to suit the needs of all levels of yoga practitioners. The motive of these courses is to encourage the embracement and spread of a holistic yogic way of life.



The retreats organized by this Ashtanga yoga school in Morjim, aim to serve as a foundation course for yoga enthusiasts. This is suitable for those students who are willing to take up yoga teacher training in Goa at a later stage. The course structure and content acquaints the students with the Ashtanga Vinyasa Primary series as well as Iyengar yoga alignment and techniques including the use of various props. The focus of this Ashtanga retreat workshop is to enhance the awareness of one's body and generate a proper understanding of alignment. The teaching at this yoga center in Morjim focuses on both the theoretical and technical aspects of yogic practice which is led by highly experienced masters registered with the Yoga Alliance.



Enrollment in the course entitles students to a safe and clean accommodation at the Mayurra Residency Hotel in Morjim. The accommodation includes double bedrooms with attached bathrooms. The course fees also includes three vegetarian sattvic meals a day. A supportive and friendly staff is available around the clock to help the students.



The peaceful and lush green environs of the Morjim beach and the pleasant weather make it the perfect destination for yoga retreats in North Goa. The beach is also endowed with special flora and fauna, being popularly known as the Turtle beach as it serves as the nesting of the endangered species of Olive Ridley turtles.



All students on successful completion of their 30 hour course are entitled to a pre -teacher training certificate. Join us and initiate yourself on a life transforming yogic sojourn. Once can visit the website for details about the course structure, fees, application process and any other related enquiries or you can write to us.