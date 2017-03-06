Manufactured in the U.S., GRAMMER's Newest, Modular Seats Exhibited at CONEXPO-CON/AG

Hudson, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2017 --GRAMMER, manufacturer of premium off-road equipment seats, is exhibiting its cutting-edge, modular seats in booth S-60552 at CONEXPO-CON/AG in Las Vegas. This is the first time GRAMMER will also be displaying the award-winning Genius Cab in North America. The most preferred seat brand in the world, GRAMMER products provide durable, hardworking comfort for an improved ride in the most demanding conditions. Applications for GRAMMER seats include agricultural, turf care, construction, material handling, marine and on-road vehicles and equipment.



The company will be showcasing several of its newest innovative, modular seats. Some of the advanced features include air suspension, fully automatic adjustment to the operator's weight, and active seat climatization. Engineered and tested to minimize whole-body vibration exposure, the seats have optimized suspension to help prevent injury and low-back pain.



"Every application and operating environment has different requirements for suspension to reduce operator exposure to whole-body vibration," says Fred Schmidt, sales group manager of GRAMMER. "The seat is typically the most cost-effective element of the equipment's overall suspension. An optimized, ergonomically engineered seat helps prevent injury and low-back pain."



In addition to testing state-of-the-art GRAMMER seats, CONEXPO-CON/AG attendees can check out the award-winning Genius Cab. The Genius Cab was developed through a collaboration of component manufacturers, OEM suppliers, scientific institutes, designers, industry associations, rental companies and experienced operators. It is equipped with an innovative GRAMMER seat that offers electronically adjustable comfort features with memory function. The seat has an integrated multifunctional armrest with 12-inch touch display for controlling all vehicle and seat functions. The seat links to the equipment's CAN-bus system and automatically adjusts to each operator for maximum comfort.



"The focus of the development work for the Genius Cab was human-centered design," says Hubert Wittmann, senior product manager, strategic product planning at GRAMMER. "The emphasis was on meeting driver needs with intuitive, ergonomic control and operation of all vehicle and comfort functions using a multifunctional armrest and multi-touch display."



GRAMMER works with OEMs to customize the right modular seat to achieve superior comfort, functionality and safety for their specific application. To discuss your requirements with our engineering support team or to learn more about GRAMMER's products, visit usa.grammer.com or call +1 662.566.1660.



About GRAMMER

GRAMMER is represented in 20 countries worldwide with a workforce of more than 12,000 employees across its 32 subsidiaries. GRAMMER, Inc., in Hudson, Wisconsin, is the North American facility for engineering, technical sales and marketing. GRAMMER, Inc., in Shannon, Mississippi, is the U.S. headquarters production facility for seats in the construction, agriculture, material handling and turf industries.



GRAMMER AG, Amberg, Germany, specializes in the development and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as well as driver and passenger seats for off-road vehicles, trucks, buses and trains. The Seating Systems division comprises the truck and off-road seat segments as well as train and bus seating. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests and center console systems to premium automakers and automotive system suppliers.



GRAMMER shares are listed in the SDAX segment of the German Stock Exchange, and are traded on the Munich and Frankfurt stock exchanges, via the Xetra electronic trading platform and on the OTC markets of the Stuttgart, Berlin and Hamburg stock exchanges.