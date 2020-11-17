Many People Are Hard to Buy for During the Holidays

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2020 --There is a hard to buy for person on every Christmas list. This, coupled with gift availability, can turn hard to buy for into almost impossible. If, however, the loved one is in prison, the almost impossible turns into total frustration. There is an easy answer for families with incarcerated loved ones to send inmates gifts.



The most important thing a prisoner can receive during the holiday season is connection with the world they left outside. The gifts that prisoners most long for during the holiday season are letters from friends and family. They want to feel the joy of knowing someone cared enough to write a letter. The best way to ensure that prisoners receive letters regularly is by signing them up for a web-based pen pal service.



Now, more than ever, web-based pen pal sites have features that allow communication with prisoners without sharing a physical address. With more prisons using email services like JPay and CorrLinks (inmate emailing) is easier than ever to begin a pen pal relationship with a prisoner. The email feature provides such a high level of security that most pen pals are not bothered by the crimes the prisoner may have been accused of. Therefore, to fill a difficult Christmas list and fill a long-term emotional need of an incarcerated loved one, consider a web-based pen pal service.



Some of the most popular pen pal services include writeaprisoner.com, friendsbeyondthewalls.com and penacon.com. All three companies include a variety of features to choose from and all have long-term subscription options. When browsing one of these sites, a gift giver will find ideas that include: -first time sign-ups, where a loved one can create a prisoner profile for the first time; -subscription renewal options; -profile updates; and -photo gallery updating.



With modern technology, it is easier than ever before to shine a bright light upon a prisoner's heart.



