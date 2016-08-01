Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announced Today That the Company's President, Kenneth Manzo, Has Received a Verbal Wells Notice from the US Securities and Exchange Commission

Milford, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPink:MNZO) announced today that the company's President, Kenneth Manzo, has received a verbal Wells Notice from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.



The notice addresses two press release issues, Mr. Manzo's accepting and selling unregistered securities in another company prior to his becoming MNZO's CEO, and certain sales of unregistered securities by others. Mr. Manzo himself has never sold any MNZO stock.



A Wells Notice is neither a formal allegation of wrongdoing nor a finding that there was any violation of law. Rather, it provides an opportunity to respond to issues raised by the SEC staff and offer perspective prior to any SEC decision.



The matters at issue concern Mr. Manzo directly. Mr. Manzo is negotiating a settlement with the SEC in these matters. Mr Manzo intends to continue to cooperate fully with the SEC. The Company and Mr. Manzo will have no further comment on this matter until it is fully resolved.



About Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Manzo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, and testing of patented and non-patented solutions and remedies. Most notable is a patented probiotic for lactose intolerance, and a natural sleep aid.



For more information follow the company on twitter at @manzopharma, and visit http://www.manzopharma.com.



