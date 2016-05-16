Manzo Pharmaceuticals Receives Top Customer Ratings for Their Safe and Non-Habit Forming Natural Sleep Aid

Milford, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Providing a natural and non habit forming solution for people to aid their sleep, Manzo Pharmaceuticals' SOMNAID is getting consistent five star reviews from customers. Manufactured in USA under strict GMP quality control guidelines, these pills have no side effects.



Taking sleeping pills for a sound sleep is not a new thing in this fast paced and hectic lifestyle for people. But the issue is that most of the over-the-counter sleeping pills are prone to get habitual of. People get addicted to them and they also end up with side effects like dizziness, constipation, confusions and troubles in urinating. After thorough research and work, Manzo Pharmaceuticals had come up with a completely natural and non habit forming way of sleep aid in the form of their new product – Somnaid, which has been getting top customer reviews and ratings on Amazon.



Reportedly, Somnaid sleeping pills are made up from Melatonin, 5 – Hydroxytryptophan and L – Theanine. Now melatonin is the most popular natural aid for sleep. "Using melatonin as a supplement has proven some impressive results in aiding sleep without troubles or side effects", the company officials said. Further, 5 – HTP is again an important initiator of sleep as it turns into serotonin in brain. L – Theanine is effective in reducing stress levels and improving quality of sleep.



"We have used the right quantities of all these three natural and effective sleeping aids to come up with the best possible product for people to get quality sleep without forming any habit or facing any side effects. We are glad that people have welcomed our product and given us such support", the company officials informed.



It was reported further that the manufacturing of this product is being carried out in USA under strict GMP quality control guidelines and in accordance with US Food and Drug administration policies. "We do not compromise with the quality aspect of our products at any stage", company representative informed.



The company experts have advised a dosage of 1-2 tablets 30-45 minutes before sleeping. Created after years' long hard work and research, Somnaid is now getting the applauds for the effective results and no side-effects.



For more information, one can visit their official website at: http://www.somnaid.com/



