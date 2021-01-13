MAONO Recognized as CES Innovation Award 2021 Honoree

Katy, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2021 --The flagship product of MAONO, MAONOCASTER all-in-one home podcast studio has been named a CES Innovation Award 2021 in the streaming category by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The announcement was made ahead of CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, which will be held from Jan 11-14, 2021 online for the first time.



MAONOCASTER simplifies the podcasting process by integrating several digital audio mixing equipment into one comprehensive solution for both beginners and audio professionals. It's ideal for podcasting, streaming, radio, and recording scenarios and enables an easy way for post-production and editing of podcasts and other audio contents.



To overcome the fundamental weakness of existing podcast stations with a lack of portability, MAONOCASTER includes a built-in battery that supports 8 hours of recording or streaming. With MAONOCASTER, you can start podcasting at any time, anywhere. It also allows multichannel mixing and real-time monitoring, supporting up to 4 presenters at the same time.



In addition, MAONOCASTER features two separate premium-quality MIC amplifiers with XLR interfaces, noise-canceling algorithm, 6 vocal FX, 4 reverb modes, and programmable pads to upload jingles using the PC/Mac app.



Winning the CES Innovation Award 2021 culminates a significant end of the year for MAONO and a reinforcement for its commitment to meet the end-users' real needs. After successfully raised US$716,088 from 3,384 backers on Kickstarter, the largest crowdfunding platform, MAONOCASTER will be available in February 2021 on Amazon US and other retail channels. The affordable product is quality-built, user-friendly, and portable with a wide range of bundles to choose from.



About the CES Innovation Award

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering consumer technology products. As an official award sponsored by CTA, owner and producer of CES, it receives global recognition from industry leaders and media in the technology industry.



About MAONO

MAONO is a global leader in digital audio products including professional podcast microphones, wireless audio systems, audio mixers, and other audio accessories. MAONO products are currently available in over 100 countries and loved by audio professionals, podcasters, gamers, and streamers. MAONO strives to provide innovative solutions to make the best product available to greater audiences. The company's core team members are tech industry veterans with great expertise in R&D and smart manufacturing.



To learn more about MAONO: https://www.maono.com.



