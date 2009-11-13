Maple Data Technologies Develops AAIS Application for Rating System

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2009 -- Maple Data Technologies today announced the imminent release of the first AAIS application for the company's "R8" (pronounced "rate") insurance rating system.



R8 is a rating system that can be utilized through a stand-alone web-based interface or integrated into existing company software. When users provide information on a risk in a defined format, R8 automatically identifies the necessary rates, factors, discounts, and formulas. It then performs calculations and provides final rates. Users can view and administer rates, accept or reject published changes to rates and algorithms, and modify rates and formulas as needed to support business processes. Alternatively, R8 can be used to incorporate rating plans and/or rating information from various sources into company rating systems.



The first applications of the R8 infrastructure, which are expected to be released in January 2010, will be for the AAIS Agricultural Output Program (AgOP), a program that combines broad commercial property and inland marine coverage into a base form and coverage parts specifically designed for insuring agricultural and related enterprises; and the Agricultural General Liability Program (AgGL) a new approach to insuring liability exposures of farms and agribusinesses. .



Maple Data Technologies anticipates developing applications for other AAIS programs in the coming months and years.



For information on Maple Data Technologies and the R8 system, contact Nicholas Teetelli, CEO, at nicholas.teetelli@maple-data.com or by calling 732-863-5523.



About AAIS:

AAIS is a national insurance advisory organization that develops policy forms and rating information used by more than 600 property/casualty insurers throughout the U.S. It maintains programs of forms and manuals for 24 lines of personal, commercial, farm, and inland marine insurance.



For more information about AAIS contact:

Janice Nieman, director of technical product support, at janicen@AAISonline.com or by calling 800-564-AAIS, ext. 223



About Maple Data Technologies, LLC:

Maple Data Technologies is a custom software developer with corporate offices in New Jersey. Their development services focus on building web-based custom engineered business solutions targeting e-learning, consumable web services and data engineering specialties.



For more information about Maple Data visit: http://www.maple-data.com



For more information about R8 visit: http://www.maple-data.com/R8

