Maple Tech Partners with AAIS Expanding Target Focus to Agribusiness Sector

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2008 -- Maple Technologies announced today an expansion of its business development strategy to include the Agribusiness insurance sector as part of its target service market. Agribusiness encompasses specialized lines of business geared toward the agricultural and farm industries, which require specialized technology solutions to meet the needs of their business operations.



"Agribusiness is not unlike any other highly specialized sector we currently service and support," said Nicholas Teetelli, CEO of Maple Technologies. "Through our strategic affiliation with AAIS we can be assured that we will have the technical resources to ensure that our Aspire Information System product meets the demands and responsibilities required to support this specialized industry."



Maple Technologies is currently developing its first AAIS client implementation for a large global carrier, which will be rolling out AAIS' AgOp line of business during the first quarter of 2009. Expansion plans are already underway for other AAIS product lines, designed to enhance offerings for the Agribusiness sector.



"AAIS is pleased that Maple Technologies is providing automation support for insurers seeking to capitalize on the unique benefits of our Agricultural Output Program," says David Linton, AAIS vice president of information services. "With this type of product support, carriers can greatly reduce the time needed to implement the AgOP and reap the benefits it can offer."



"Our affiliation with AAIS offers us unique opportunities to establish presence in another sector that requires specialized technology services," said Matthew R. Blackley, Founding Member and Chief Technology Officer of Maple Technologies. "We look forward to working with the AAIS team to expand our role and responsibilities in servicing this marketplace."



