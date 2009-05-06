Maple Tech Receives Solid Reviews in 2009 Celent PAS Report

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2009 -- Every two years Celent Consultants conducts a review and evaluation of Policy Administration Systems (PAS) offered by vendors to Property & Casualty insurance carriers. Not unlike the 2007 report, Maple Tech continued to receive praises for its Aspire Information System product.



In the 2009 report, Celent notes that Maple Tech’s Aspire Information System is “…an end to end solution…” with “…well-designed user interfaces…” offering “…a good solution for an insurer seeking a fully hosted, vendor-supported [system] for one or more commercial lines.” And concluded that Maple Tech’s “…record of growth in recent years suggests it is doing several things right.”



Celent also noted that “references praised Maple Tech staff; calling them ‘true technology experts’ who work ‘around the clock,’ and who can do ‘just about anything.’” They further commented, “in general references gave Aspire’s functionality high rankings. Rating and document automation received mostly excellent grades. The underwriter’s desktop and producer portal also garnered very good to excellent rankings.” Celent also highlighted that customers gave “the total implementation process and on-budget completion very good to excellent rankings.”



“Our focus and commitment remains firm in delivering service and value to our customers,” said Nicholas Teetelli, Maple Tech’s CEO. “Celent’s review and the praises we received from our customers clearly tell us that we are on target.”



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.



About Celent

Celent is a research and consulting firm focused on the application of information technology in the global financial services industry.

