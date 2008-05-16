Maple Technologies Continues Focus on Captive Sector

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2008 -- Maple Technologies announced today that it is delighted to sponsor the upcoming 2008 Vermont Captive Insurance Association Conference.



“Our commitment to the captive industry is firm and focused on the long term.” said Nicholas H. Teetelli, Maple’s Chief Executive Officer. “This industry segment represents a core business development area for Maple Technologies. It is our responsibility to support industry events and initiatives, but more importantly gain a better understanding of the grass roots issues faced by the industry, so we can respond with technologies that speak to their purpose.”



In addition to sponsoring the Vermont Captive Insurance Association Conference, Maple Technologies also sponsored the Arizona Captive Insurance Association Conference, which took place last week. Additionally, Maple’s CEO was recently invited, and accepted, to participate in a legislative task force spearheaded by the Montana Captive Insurance Association.



Maple Technologies is currently mid-stride in the beta development of Captive Manager and Captive Administration systems, which are being supported by captive management firms as well as several captive divisions of AIG’s Lexington Group.



“Once developed, our captive management suites will represent the first commercially marketable technology platforms specifically geared toward the captive insurance industry.” says Matthew R. Blackley, Maple’s Chief Technology Officer and principle architect.



Maple plans to release the Captive Manager beta system later this summer, followed by the Captive Administration System in late 2008, early 2009.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

