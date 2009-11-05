Maple Technologies Implements New Captive Management System for Global Insurance Giant

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2009 -- Maple Technologies announces the release of its new product, Aspire Captive Suite, a new custom configured IT solution for captive management.



This release, announced yesterday at the annual Kentucky Captive Association Educational Conference, represents the culmination of a nearly two-year collaboration between Maple Technologies and their client, a global insurance giant, in designing, developing and implementing a new prototype information system solution designed to service and support captive management operations. Maple Tech’s Aspire Captive Suite appears to be the first of its kind to offer a commercially marketable captive management system solution to the sector.



The Aspire Captive Suite deployment presently supports US divisions for Maple Tech's client implementation, with an second release scheduled for Q1 2010 which will extend support for their affiliated Canadian captive operations.



“This is a significant milestone for our organization,” said Nicholas Teetelli, Chief Executive Officer of Maple Technologies. “We have applied significant resources and intellectual capital to design and develop a new concept product for our client, who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us in pioneering new technologies to service their captive operations. I am particularly thankful for all the hard work and dedication that was shared in making this initiative a successful deployment.”



Maple Technologies plans to reconfigure a generic variation of Aspire Captive Suite, with marketing focus toward the Captive Manager sector, and other sectors of the captive management industry. The generic edition of Aspire Captive Suite will be released some time into 2010. This new product will offer captive managers custom configuration capabilities as well as other enhancements to allow the solution to wrap around their business requirements and support administrative operations.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.