Maple Technologies Sponsors Vermont Captive Insurance Association Conference

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2007 -- Maple Technologies announced today that it would be one of the sponsors for the upcoming captive association conference to be held in Burlington, Vermont later this year in August.



Maple Technologies’ Aspire Information System product caters to this segment of the insurance industry offering an end-to-end custom configured systems solution that is cost effective in handling their day-to-day administrative business requirements.



“The Captive industry represents a core segment of our business development initiatives,” said Nicholas Teetelli, CEO of Maple Technologies. “The level of flexibility and customization offered by our Aspire product compliments the niche insurance portfolios managed by these risk taking entities, which effectively creates an ideal partnership between technology and business requirements solutions. As such, we are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to this important business sector by supporting events such as the Vermont Captive Insurance Association Conference.”



Maple also recently announced plans to pioneer a Captive Manager’s information system, which would consolidate traditional disparate system functions through a single interface. The Captive Manager’s system, would also tightly integrate with individual captive client implementations offering a complete wraparound solution for the captive industry.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

