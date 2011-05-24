Maple Tech's Aspire System Ranked as Best in Class

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2011 --RAVE Awards are determined by customers participating in Novarica's ACE (Average Customer Experience) rankings, which asks customers to complete a survey with regard to their experiences with the solution's technology, functionality, organization, staff and overall customer satisfaction. In 2010 Maple Tech's Aspire Information System received a ranking of 99 out of a 100, resulting in receiving a RAVE Award.



"There is no greater compliment or achievement than receiving the accolades of our customers," says Nicholas Teetelli, Maple Tech's CEO. "For more than a decade we have worked diligently to bring the very best we have to offer in providing our clients with technology solutions that meet their business requirements and allow them to focus on growing their businesses. We thank all our customers for gracing us with this honor."



The Aspire Information System is a comprehensive policy administration system offered as Software as a Service, and can be extended to include claims and reinsurance administration.