Maple Tech's Aspire System Weathers Hurricane Gustav for Adriatic

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2008 -- Adriatic's business operations center in Metairie, Louisiana is located within the New Orleans surrounding area, which earlier this month was forced into mass evacuation in anticipation of Hurricane Gustav. Although Adriatic had to evacuate their operations center, they were able to sustain business operations, as well as provide uninterrupted service support for their agency force through Maple Tech's web-based information system; Aspire.



Adriatic faced similar circumstances during Katrina, when business operations were completely disrupted for weeks during and following that event. "Unlike Katrina, we had the peace of mind this time around," said Joseph E. Taylor, President of Adriatic, "knowing that our new Aspire Information System would not only ensure our business continuity, but also allow us to temporarily relocate our entire operations center if needed, and with the least amount of disruption. Although we were out of our operations center for only a week this time, our Aspire System kept us connected to our business, agents and policyholders."



"Catastrophic events like Katrina can hit at any time and with very little warning," said Nicholas H. Teetelli, CEO of Maple Technologies. "Aspire clients, like Adriatic, can be assured that business continuity is not in jeopardy when faced with these types of events, and business operations can be carried on anywhere in the world where there is access to computers with an internet connection. We are happy that our Aspire product brought security and confidence to Adriatic's business continuity requirements. "



About Maple Technologies, LLC Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

