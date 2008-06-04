Maple Tech’s SaaS Solution Delivers for Pinelands Insurance Company

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2008 -- Technology is gaining appreciable mission critical resource importance for Captives and Risk Retention Groups, like Pinelands Insurance Company. Predominantly relying on smatterings of retro-filled traditional technologies and spreadsheets are becoming remnants in an industry that is developing and becoming more sophisticated.



With the emergence of enterprise level SaaS solutions, like Maple Tech’s Aspire Information System, sectors like the Captive and Risk Retention Group industry can take full advantage of custom configuration to emulate their unique business requirements for their highly specialized risk portfolios.



Jennifer L. Holmes, lead underwriter for Pinelands Insurance Company, commented, “At Pinelands we have a very unique way in which we handle our process and administrative requirements. Working with the Maple Tech development team, we were able to spell out these unique requirements and their development team re-created them in Aspire providing us with exactly what we had asked for.” She also noted, “The Aspire System has reduced our work processing timelines by as much as half in many areas, and in other areas completely, like policy issuance, something that we no longer need to think about… it just happens, and Aspire has reduced it to a simple click and print or email process.”



“Web-based technologies, like the Aspire® Information System, “ said Nicholas H. Teetelli, Maple’s CEO, “offer highly specialized solution capability, processing efficiencies and capacity for increased productivity, enabling Captives and RRGs to compete efficiently in their service markets with integrated responsibility management. Seeing the results Pinelands is experiencing is a strong indicator that we are doing it right.”



About Pinelands Insurance Company (RRG)

Pinelands Insurance Company is a Risk Retention Group Insurance Carrier with a primary focus of underwriting Commercial Automobile Liability risk exposures for the Public Auto Industry (taxis). Pinelands currently write business in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and plan to expand to additional states shortly.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

