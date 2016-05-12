MAQUET, TRUMPF Lead Japanese Market for Hybrid Operating Rooms

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --According to a new series of reports on the Japanese market for integrated operating room equipment by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the Japanese market for operating room technology is expected to grow by 2022. This is mainly due to the rapid advancement and increasing demand for high-tech operating rooms in Japan and around the world. Much of this growth can be attributed to the popularity of a subset of integrated operating rooms known as hybrid operating rooms.



The main feature in an operating room that classifies it as a hybrid operating room is the addition of an imaging system such as a C-arm. Competitors in the hybrid operating room market generally have to partner up with an imaging company to meet the image demands of the room. The increased data output requires additional integration infrastructure. Moreover, when the imaging equipment isn't needed, it can be replaced with general surgical equipment, thus expanding the use of the room.



Hybrid operating rooms provide hospitals with flexibility and more efficient time usage for each room. Hybrid operating rooms can be used to perform all different types of procedures in the same space. Initially, hybrid rooms were only designed for vascular and cardiac procedures, but now cover many other general procedures.



"Many of these rooms are built from scratch in expansion wings of hospitals, which allows the facility to completely customize the design from the ground up," explains Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData, "However, the market for hybrid rooms will be driven by upgrades on existing rooms."



In Japan, efficiency in healthcare has not been prioritized until recently. Hybrid operating rooms provide much greater efficiency and are beneficial to the healthcare system and its patients. The Japanese government is doing its part in promoting the need for high quality equipment in hospitals, which will help drive growth. Despite the generally high cost of improving operating rooms, the payoff is substantial enough to help the market continue to rise.



MAQUET was the leading competitor in the hybrid integration component market in 2015. Since hybrid operating rooms require a high quality imaging system, many competitors have to partner with an imaging company to create the necessary technology. MAQUET has found success by partnering with many of these companies. The second-leading competitor in 2015 was TRUMPF. They offer the TruHybrid™ integration solution, which provides a fully integrated package that has become increasingly popular in Japan. Other notable competitors include Brainlab, Karl Storz, STERIS/Black Diamond and others.



