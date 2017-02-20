MAR Creative Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Pet Products

Rancho Cordova, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2017 --Maryann Rawls is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.PetProductsOnlines.com. The website offers a wide variety of pet products including cat lounge furniture, luxury pet carriers and strollers, intelligent pet feeders, dog supplies, pet Smart doors, aquariums, and terrariums. Rawls was inspired by her own undying love of animals, as she has two adopted tabby cats and one adopted Siamese cat, as well as four Yorkies. After retiring, Rawls wanted to start her own online business so that she could share her love of animals with other pet owners by helping them get products to ensure their pets are comfortable and happy.



There are many excellent pet products featured within the merchandise of PetProductsOnlines.com. The website carries items including aquariums and terrariums such as decorative and vivid ornaments for an aquarium or terrarium environment; pet carriers including sling carriers as well as backpack carriers for strolls and errands; pet doors including Smart doors that allow easy pet entrance while keeping unwanted animals out; and more. In the future, Rawls plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include dog houses, access controlled pet doors, and products for all animals as she adds fresh new items in each category.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Rawls regarding each and every transaction made on PetProductsOnlines.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. Rawls emphasizes that the online store was created from her heart. Her passion for animals shines throughout the store, with an attractive and easy-to-navigate website layout.



To complement the main website, Rawls is also launching a blog located at http://www.PetProductsOnlinesBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet products and pet care in general such as enjoying a trip with your fuzzy companion with airline approved pet carriers, keeping your dog fueled up with automatic pet feeders, and giving your cat plenty of room to scan his or her territory with cat climbing towers. Rawls hopes to give valuable tips and information on giving pets a comfortable and happy home every day.



About PetProductsOnlines.com

PetProductsOnlines.com – a division of MAR Creative Enterprises, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Maryann Rawls.



Before sharing her love of animals with her online pet store, Rawls worked with the girl scouts as an account specialist for thirty years.



Maryann Rawls

http://www.PetProductsOnlines.com

916-812-8937