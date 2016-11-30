Mara Poling Enters Crowd Investing to Bring Multi-Family Real Estate to Mainstream Investors as Crowd Invest Summit Sponsor in Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2016 --Both Mara Poling and FundingTree.com will be sponsoring the Crowd Invest Summit in Los Angeles, California on December 7-8, 2017. Pat Poling, Founder & CEO of Mara Poling will be speaking at CIS as a panelist. Rayaan Arif, Founder & CEO of FundingTree.com will also be moderating a panel at the Summit. Mara Poling has partnered with FundingTree.com to bring Accredited Investors to properties before opening them to the public.



"Every investor should be looking to add multi-family real estate to their portfolio," said Pat Poling, Mara Poling. "We will be at CIS because we want to reach a broader group of investors to let them know that they can achieve returns equal to or greater than equities with the stability of a fixed income investment. There are still investors out there who have not yet realized the unique tax advantages that multi-family real estate can offer."



Mara Poling marketing partner, FundingTree.com is a new total commercial real estate marketing solution in the crowd investing and funding marketplace. The principals have decades of experience in Marketing, Social Media, Technology and Fundraising with a strong emphasis on Commercial Real Estate. "We are really excited about the prospect of mainstream Americans being able to invest alongside professionals. That is why FundingTree.com partners with established Real Estate Sponsors that have a history of producing positive returns and have the vision to look beyond their institutional investor base," commented Rayaan Arif, FundingTree.com.



About Mara Poling

Pat Poling founded Mara Poling in 2014 with Bill Mara, leveraging their 60+ years of real estate and investment expertise to build a growing portfolio of Multi-Family assets. Their most recent addition to the portfolio is a value add opportunity in the DFW Metroplex with pro-forma returns of better than 8% cash and 19% total return. Mara Poling anticipates the Fund will acquire 3 to 5 additional assets over the next 12 to 18 months, primarily in Dallas-Fort Worth. DFW was selected for its population, employment, and income growth, now and into the future. The combined impacts of the lack of new rental unit supply with the strong growth in rental demand have created an outstanding opportunity for Multi Family investors. Mara Poling estimates annual total returns for the Mara Poling Total Return Fund to be 15% to 18%+ over the hold period.



About FundingTree.com

FundingTree.com opens commercial real estate growth opportunities to businesses and families by only supporting crowd investing properties that the principals would invest in first. Fundingtree.com products include The Power of The Crowd Plus+ for developers and investors. Crowdfunding Plus+ brings together institutional and mainstream investors resulting in a smart "crowd" to present and fund great projects. Marketing Plus+ is their total, holistic branding, awareness, traditional and social media solution package for building awareness and subsequent investments for properties.



FundingTree.com headquarters are at: 31416 Agoura Road #105 Westlake Village CA 91361



For more information, contact Rayaan Arif, CEO and Founder,Email: rayaan@fundingtree.com



Tel: 805-457-4957 Monday- Friday 9am - 9pm Pacific.