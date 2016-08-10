Marc Sporn Health Helps Businesses with Employment Insurance Plans

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2016 --In 2016, the "employer mandate", a new requirement under Obama Care or the Affordable Health Care Act mandates that all businesses with 50 or more full-time equivalent employees (FTE) provide health insurance to at least 95% of their full-time employees and dependents up to age 26. Any employers who do not adhere to this new requirement will pay a fee.



As a result, many businesses are struggling to keep up with these new demands and find employer insurance plans that are right for their employees and that also fit within the scope of their budgets.



In an effort to help businesses and entities find employer insurance plans to offer employees, Marc Sporn Health has risen to the challenge of helping businesses adhere to and remain compliant with the Affordable Health Care Act.



Employer Insurance Plans under Obamacare. Under the recent employer mandate, small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the nation must now adhere to the following guidelines:



- Must provide employees with reports on the Health Care Marketplace

- Must offer health care coverage and options to new employees within the first 90 days of their start date

- Employers must provide employees with a "Summary of Benefits and Coverage (SBC) disclosure rules

- Employees cannot contribute more than $2,550 per year to their FSAs

- New rules surrounding Workplace Wellness programs

- Report information on health coverage



As mentioned above briefly, businesses who have 50 or more full-time employees must provide health insurance coverage and options to a minimum of 95 percent of employees. This 95 percent likely includes full-time employees, who aren't considered "flex" employees, temporary employees, or employees who work less than half time.



However, one of the biggest concerns for small businesses is acquiring health plans that meet these requirements, yet are affordable. In a scramble to avoid fees, fines, and penalties, many businesses are looking for help in these areas in order to find a great plan to offer employees that is also affordable.



