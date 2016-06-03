Marc Sporn Health Grass Roots Campaign: Health Care Activists Working for Change

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2016 --It's no secret that the health care system in the United States was in desperate need of reform. A need for change was necessary. And while it took awhile for the Affordable Health Care Act to ramp up and be put into reform, it has been successful in reaching its goals to provide individuals with access to quality and affordable health care and even reduce health care spending, thus far.



Beginning with a Grassroots Campaign



The team at Marc Sporn Health has organized a grass roots campaign, which was established in an effort to collaboratively bring about more awareness to the areas of the Affordable Health Care Act that require additional attention and reform. While there are probably many organized groups that are 100% against the Affordable Health Care Act, Marc Sporn Health isn't one of them; they simply believe that more amendments are needed in order to be more realistic for individuals, families, and small businesses in our country.



For example, a quick look at the average marketplace deductible reveals that individuals and families are required to pay $7,500 out of pocket or more for health coverage in an emergency. When looking at the average American's annual salary, $7,500 is approximately one-fourth of the average salary, which is simply not realistic. By pushing for further change, the team at Marc Sporn Health believes that this can be amended to be as low as $500, making it a bit more affordable for individuals.



How You Can Help with Marc Sporn Health



Marc Sporn Health was established by founder, Marc Sporn, and is operated by a community of people. The mission behind Marc Sporn Health is to create more awareness about affordable health care, and what we can do as a community to help improve it, benefiting individuals, families, and small businesses in our country. This marked the birth of the grass roots campaign.



"Being a grassroots campaign, we need all the support and assistance we can get. The biggest way that you can contribute is by helping us spread the word. Consider hosting events at your home to bring about awareness. Help us organize protests and sit-ins. Work with your friends and family to educate them on what we can do to help get this Act amended. The more people we have on our side, the faster we'll be riding to victory." - Marc Sporn



How to Get Involved



For anyone interested in showing their support or getting involved in the grass roots campaign organized by Marc Sporn Health, begin by liking and following us on social media. Sharing our messages and adding your positive voice to our updates will surely help us make a bigger difference.



Additionally, by using proactive education, we can help bring about awareness that ultimately leads to positive changes in Congress by amending this act.



About Marc Sporn Health

The goal of this organization and its founder, Marc Sporn, is to create awareness and start a grass roots campaign that helps usher in a better, more modernized era of affordable healthcare that complements the already existing Affordable Healthcare Act.