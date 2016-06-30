Marc Sporn Health: Consumers Tired of High Deductibles

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --Many individuals, families, and businesses have been beyond frustrated with health care spending and being denied health care coverage due to pre-existing conditions and illnesses. Considering there were over 12.7 million people who were enrolled in ObamaCare by the end of the enrollment period in January 2016, many would agree that the Affordable Health Care Act has been successful thus far.



Although individuals and families who have ObamaCare coverage are happy with their plans and think very highly of them, a recent poll referred to in an article by The Huffington Post shows that individuals are quickly becoming frustrated with high deductibles and premiums.



About ObamaCare and the Affordable Health Care Act. Up until the year 2014, before we really began to see the extent of the Affordable Health Care Act in action, many individuals, families, and senior citizens were unfairly denied coverage and charged outrageous premiums, leaving a huge percentage of the population without health care.



ObamaCare and the Affordable Health Care Act was established in an effort to provide individuals, families, businesses and senior citizens access to quality health care and at an affordable cost. Since ObamaCare and the Affordable Health Care Act have been in effect, the number of uninsured Americans has dropped to historic lows, to only approximately 9.1 percent from 28 percent just one year prior.



Is ObamaCare Working? Although many individuals are happy with their plans, poll results tell us that many are growing tired of their high premiums and deductibles. In fact, 51 percent of consumers are claiming that their plan is "only fair" or "poor", a complete 180 shift from poll results just one year ago when 51 percent rated their plan and coverage as "good" or "excellent".



Although media coverage clams that consumers dislike the "narrow networks" of physicians and hospitals under ObamaCare, the bigger problem appears to be with premiums and deductibles. Part of the purpose of the Affordable Health Care Act is to reduce and limit out-of-pocket spending, and before the Act was put into action, no such limits existed, resulting in the rise of high health care spending over the last 20 years.



However, even with the new Act in place, consumers still claim they owe thousands of dollars in medical bills before hitting the limits. In some instances, consumers have even claimed that an insurer paid less than what the consumer expected.



The team at Marc Sporn Health believes that ObamaCare and the Affordable Health Care Act is a great start to a fair health care system in the United States, however, it still requires some adjustments and improvements in order to make it a solid system that truly helps Americans find affordable health care. This is what Marc Sporn Health is trying to do.



About Marc Sporn Health

Marc Sporn Health is an organization established by founder, Marc Sporn. Marc Sporn Health was established in effort to help Americans become more aware of ObamaCare, educated them on how it works, and even work together to make improvements and changes to the new health care system.



Contact Marc Sporn Health to Help Make a Difference



Marc Sporn Health is run by the people and for the people who want to contribute to the goal of improving ObamaCare and who truly want to make a difference.



If you want to learn more about the Marc Sporn Health mission or to get involved in our community, be sure to contact us or follow us on social media today.