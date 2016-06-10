Marcello Gesmundo Seeks Kickstarter Funding to Introduce Yooquik; a Revolutionary Security System for Home and Office

Lecce, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2016 --Marcello Gesmundo is the founder engineer of an Italy-based organization named Yoovant. The company's latest venture is Yooquik, a new open source wireless security system. The creator's philosophy behind this project is to deliver a simple and efficient device for home and office security. Yooquik users will be able to install the system on their own and manage the same via their cloud connected smartphone or tablet.



The most important Yooquik feature is a revolutionary new approach to detecting intruders; a real magnetic field with sensitive vibration measurement.



The system is based on an ARM microcontroller that manages a three axis accelerometer and a three axis magnetometer. With the help of Bluetooth connectivity, any tablet or smartphone can function as the brain of this system.



Home and office owners can start enjoying the benefits of Yooquik by

- Downloading the free app Yooquik from App Store or Google Play.

- Creating a personal account on Yooquik Cloud.

- Inserting the battery into the Yooquik devices.

- Placing the devices on windows and doors.



The most noteworthy benefits of Yooquik are

- Detection of all windows, doors and blinds opening.

- Vibration detection.

- Temperature control with sensors.

- Analysis of data from the magnetometer, accelerometer and temperature sensors with an ARM microcontroller.

- Plug & Play installation and easy configuration.

- Open Source and Arduino compatible.

- View IP cameras via the Yooquik App.

- System management thanks to the Telegram App.



Highlighting the uniqueness of his creation, Marcello Gesmundo mentions, "The microcon-troller in each sensor scans the magnetic flux data and acceleration to prevent false alarms or tampering. The temperature control in the vicinity of the fixtures provides valuable infor-mation to check for heat loss and maintain the right climate in any environment."



Marcello has spent over two years on this project, and has recently completed the develop-ment of the new definitive Yooquik prototype. Also, he has recently started the development of the Yooquik software. Marcello has just started a Kickstarter campaign to raise €49,000 for the completion of this project.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1YapFV0



The Yoovant website is http://www.yoovant.com/



About Yoovant

Based in Italy, Yoovant is a company focused on software and hardware design of the consumer electronic devices. An electronic engineer, Marcello Gesmundo is the founder of this company. He started this new venture after dedicating many years to the de-velopment of software for business management and data analysis and also writing software for embedded and cloud systems.