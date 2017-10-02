Marcell's Specialties Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Wausau, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --Marcell's Specialties Inc., a longtime provider of fireplace sales and services, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based web marketing company that works with small businesses in numerous industries throughout the United States and Canada.



By teaming up with BizIQ, Marcell's Specialties Inc. hopes to build on a lengthy track record for quality service and workmanship in the Wausau area with help from a new website and a strategic marketing campaign. BizIQ brings years of experience to its work with the fireplace company, and hopes to assist the latter in expanding on its status as the premier source for a fireplace in Wausau, WI.



As the partnership between Marcell's Specialties Inc. and BizIQ gets underway, the marketing agency will be focused primarily on putting together a new company website for the fireplace experts that will cover the company's services and products in depth. In addition, they will develop bimonthly blog content that goes into greater detail concerning information of interest, relevance and timeliness to current and prospective customers in search of a fireplace in Wausau, WI.



Content on the new website will be written by professional copywriters and geared toward providing quality information in a way that encourages customers to reach out to Marcell's Specialties Inc. to arrange a consultation for fireplace services. Additionally, BizIQ will make use of search engine optimization (SEO) to help the fireplace company improve its ranking in local Google search results.



"Our team has decades of experience in working with Wisconsin homeowners and business owners to provide the ideal fireplace installations for their properties, and to keep those fireplaces operating smoothly and safely for years," said Bob Marcell, owner of Marcell's Specialties Inc. "We have a strong word-of-mouth reputation, but with so much business being initiated online nowadays, we recognized the importance of first-rate web marketing to the future of our company, and are excited to partner with BizIQ."



About Marcell's Specialties Inc.

Marcell's Specialties Inc. was established in 1949 and serves residential and commercial property owners in Wausau and the surrounding areas with fireplace sales, design, installation, repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides chimney services, fireplace masonry services, mantels and more.



For more information, please visit http://www.marcells.net/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.