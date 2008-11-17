March 3, 2009: Election of Los Angeles City Attorney

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2008 -- The city of Los Angeles will not elect the Front-Runner for Los Angeles City Attorney, they will elect the people's choice. The Office of the City Attorney is an important player in the economic and business life of the city. Working with all city departments and agencies, the Office of City Attorney is significantly involved in nearly all the issues and problems the city confronts.



Choosing the best candidate for Office of City Attorney depends on his or her grasp of the law; ability to work as a team; professionalism and experience to guide young lawyers; skills to run a law office; and integrity to practice law without politics.



Carmen Trutanich’s superior level of expertise, coupled with a commitment to legal and ethical business conduct, make him arguably the most qualified candidate for city attorney ever to seek the office. Carmen Trutanich spent his early career at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, where he was instrumental in gang prosecution and the successful formation of the Environmental Crimes Division.



Over the past 29 years, Carmen Trutanich has earned unparalleled respect amongst his peers with an AV Rating by Martindale-Hubbell. California Lawyer magazine chose him as one of the top ten in the field of environmental law, while California Super Lawyers named Mr. Trutanich one of the top attorneys in Southern California, four consecutive years in a row. Only five percent of the lawyers in the state are named by Super Lawyers.



Carmen Trutanich has garnered the broad range of experience needed to re-establish faith in the city, trust in the community, and integrity to the office of Los Angeles City Attorney.



