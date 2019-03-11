March Activities and Tips on Where to Go in Vancouver by Royal Limousine Service Company

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2019 --There are plenty of activities in and around Vancouver in March where Royal Limo can take you in comfort and style.



It has been a long cold winter in the lower mainland. There has been plenty of rain, snow, sleet wind, and more wet weather this winter and people are looking forward to spring. Well, springtime is only a few weeks away. March usually starts cool and then starts to warm up. And for people who love the outdoors, there are many things to do this time of the year.



March starts off with the Brazilian carnival at the Harbor Event center. This event will feature lively Brazilian music by Latincouver, Sambacouver, and BornBrazil. Tickets will cost $15-$45



Another great event is the BC sportsmen show which will feature the largest event for fishing, boating, and hunting in Abbotsford. Everything you need for the upcoming outdoors will be at this event. Tickets will range from $12-$15.



The Vancouver International wine festival which started on Feb 23 will end on March 3. Each spring the Vancouver international wine festival features over 1,500 wines from more than a dozen countries. Prices to the festival range from $40-$450 and include wine and food. Wines will be available for sale. Each year thousands of people attend this festival so make sure you have your tickets booked online.



On March 2 and March 3 will be the BC Bike show at the Vancouver convention center.



You can explore the latest bikes and even test some of the outdoor test tracks. Admission is $10-$ 15. At the event, you will get to meet the bike pros and even get to check out the latest electric bikes.



On March 3, 2019, will be the Walk in Her Shoes fundraising event for Care Canada. Participants will take part in the 10,000 step walk at the Creek side community center. The event will also feature live music, vendors, guest speakers, children activities, and much more. Registration is only $25 and comes with a tax receipt.



And if you just want to take it easy and see the sights and sounds of the lower mainland there are plenty of farmers markets in each of the suburbs. The farmer's markets sell local produce, local delicacies, fruits and veggies and even delicious coffee.



No matter what your preferences are for March, there are plenty of things to do in the Lower Mainland. The good news is that Royal Limos is offering luxury transportation to all the venues at affordable prices. Call Royal Limos to find out more about the special deals in luxury transportation.



