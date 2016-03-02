March Is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. There is a lot we don't know about Multiple Sclerosis.



Mindy Eisenberg's life has been touched by the disease from an early age when her mother was diagnosed with progressive MS. Now, she's trying to do something about it. She started Yoga Moves MS movement to help combat the disease. "I didn't really know, exactly, how to help her. She had a lot of spasms, a lot of discomfort… and she became more and more immobile."



Multiple Sclerosis, or MS, is a terrible, debilitating disease that affects millions of Americans. It can cause numbness or weakness, rigidity, loss of vision, painful spasms that have feel like electric shock, tremors, and an unsteady gait taking a toll on the brain too. Patients are plagued by anxiety, fatigue, and depression. Exercising, or even just an increase in body temperature, can set off an attack.



Years later, a friend introduced Mindy to yoga. She fell in love and eventually decided to train to become an instructor. "When I finished the training, someone said to me, 'they're looking for a volunteer to teach yoga at the MS Society.'



She has provided yoga therapy to individuals with Multiple Sclerosis, and neuromuscular conditions in southeastern Michigan for over 11 years. As a perpetual student, she seeks to learn from the best yoga and meditation instructors in the country. Her experience as a hospital administrator at the University of Michigan Medical Center contributes to her ability to bring the Yoga Moves philosophy of healing and the importance of the mind-body relationship to the health care arena. Mindy has a Bachelor of Science from Northwestern University and a Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan.



Eisenberg founded, Yoga Moves MS, which provides donation-only small group yoga classes for individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis. She sees firsthand the benefits of yoga to the students attending classes throughout metro Detroit. Eisenberg and nine other instructors teach at multiple locations throughout the region, including Southfield, Rochester, Bloomfield, Novi, St. Clair Shores and the newest location in Detroit.



After years of teaching what Eisenberg saw was there were plenty of yoga videos and books but none tailored with her clients in mind. Therefore "Adaptive Yoga Moves Any Body" was born. Eisenberg has taken Yoga and made it easy and fun with demonstrative photos and descriptions that make each yoga position easy to understand and duplicate. This book is very well suited for patients with Multiple Sclerosis as well as for many other neurological conditions. A recent study showed that just six months of continuous yoga significantly reduces fatigue in people with MS. Fatigue has been known to be disabling for 80 percent of MS patients if not kept in check.



The Yoga Moves MS approach is multifaceted – the team tailors a program to the whole person using the disciplines of structural and therapeutic yoga, breathing, meditation, and relaxation techniques. The goal: Helping a student become more comfortable in his/her body. "Catching glimpses of the small miracles experienced by our students during class motivates me," says Eisenberg. "If a student walks better after class or is able to lift her leg into the car when she was not able to do so on the way to class, we know we are making a difference in people's lives."



About Yoga Moves MS

Yoga Moves MS provides donation-only small group yoga classes for individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis and neuromuscular conditions. Mindy Eisenberg and nine other instructors teach at multiple locations throughout the region, including Southfield, Rochester, Bloomfield, Novi, St. Clair Shores and the newest location in Detroit.



For print purposes:

For a list of times and locations visit: http://www.yogamovesms.org/

info@yogamovesms.org

248-417-5985



Product Details $39.95

Paperback: 408 pages

Publisher: Orange Cat Press; 1st edition (2015)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 0692432434

ISBN-13: 978-0692432433