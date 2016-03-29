New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --Teleteria Casino, a leading New York-based online betting website development company reports March's manic run on new gaming sites. Thanks to the famous NCAA college basketball tournament, March Madness, sports fans caused a huge spike in online sports betting. The curator of turnkey casino and sports betting websites says clients wanted to make high dollar profits as fast as they could on the highly-visible tournament. And that they did. TeleteriaCasino.com reports new gaming entrepreneurs spiked their income by $5,000 to $20,000 in March alone. That's a monumental influx of cash for a three to four day design wait period for clients with one or multiple sites.



Jay Servidio, President of Teleteria Casino said of the March Madness spike in profits, "Clients literally called day and night to get betting websites up fast. And who could blame them? It's pretty easy money if you think about it. Teleteria does the work with expert development to create a global sports betting online business for you. All that's left is to reference the site on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, just like we do for our booming business. Then you get your new home-based business in casino directories and you're on the way to the bank."



Explaining that each of the online betting directories provide a small stream of ready traffic, Jay Servidio goes on to say that a minimum of 500 directories will do. Advertising a gaming website with that number of casino directories will assure sports betting website owners daily profits.



A fairly new wealth opportunity for laypeople not all that familiar with online betting, Teleteria Casino provides simplicity and well-designed functionality. There's no longer a need for huge capital investments, a gaming license acquisition or legal hoops to jump through. Thanks to the proprietary subscription structure at Teleteria, clients can own an online casino and get paid direct from the casino operations company without sharing profits. No other company in the marketplace offers that opportunity.



For more information visit http://www.teleteriacasino.com.



About Teleteria Casino

Teleteria Casino was founded by Jay Servidio in 1994 and is based in New York, New York. The company provides the marketplace with website solutions for the gaming industry. Client-centric, Teleteria has a monthly subscription structure for custom casino and sports betting website packages.



Information:

Teleteria Casino

NYC Office

1325 Ave of the Americas, 27th Floor

NY, NY 10019



Contact:

Jay Servidio

President, Teleteria Casino

jay@teleteria.com

866-408-8694



Websites:

http://www.teleteriacasino.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/teleteriacasino/

https://twitter.com/JayServidio

https://www.linkedin.com/in/teleteria/