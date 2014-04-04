Booze Brackets Puts Liquor Brands on Social Media Court

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2014 --Because everyone loves a good “bracket” this time of year, some fans are not only watching the final basketball games but are also becoming the players in a “spirited” match of booze vs. booze.



The second annual BoozeBrackets.com coincides with the famous tournament pitting Bourbon vs. Scotch as rums and beers race down the court. While most basketball players wouldn't be caught with a whiskey in hand on the court, seeing which one of the 64 booze brands are still left standing in the end is the goal to become the champion.



Consumers of drinking legal age across the globe can register to play on BoozeBrackets.com and then vote as many times as they like within 24 hours of each game window. The winning libation goes on to compete in the tournament which results in the championship title.



“As spirits industry experts we spend time comparing whiskeys in competitions and talking about which one is the best, so it made sense to give consumers a fun way to vote for their favorite brands this time of year. ” says whiskey expert Tom Fischer, founder of BoozeBrackets.com. “Last year, BoozeBrackets.com was an experiment that resulted in hundreds of thousands of votes from passionate enthusiasts.”



Spirits of all categories and sizes are competing this year including major names like Jim Beam to craft distilleries like Hudson Whiskey from New York. Bourbons like Kentucky's own Angel's Envy and Town Branch Bourbons will play alongside international names like Cutty Sark, Camus Cognac and Licor 43.



In 2013, the final game resulted in two craft distilleries duking it out as Breckenridge Bourbon from Colorado won the championship title.



To play, visit BoozeBrackets.com with new games almost every day from now through April 11, 2014, when Championship Game will be played.



Tom Fischer is a social media entrepreneur, Bourbon expert and founder and host of BourbonBlog.com; the first and only online TV show and content site dedicated to Bourbon. Tom hosts whiskey and Bourbon tastings across the globe and frequently appears as an expert speaker at festivals and events. Additionally, Tom is a co-chair and judge for the Denver International Spirits Competition and regularly judges other competitions in spirits and cocktail.