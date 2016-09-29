Marcie Promoted to Vice President, Trust Officer at Park State Bank & Trust, Woodland Park, CO

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2016 --Park State Bank & Trust announced today that Marcie Zurek was promoted to Vice President, Trust Officer at the bank. Marcie formerly held the position of Vice President Cashier, Chief Operations Officer for 10 years.



"Marcie takes over management of the Trust Department bringing 28 years of banking knowledge, and a proven track record of sustaining a high level of performance," stated Tony Perry, President and CEO of Park State Bank & Trust. "She will provide service to our current trust clients and shareholders and create new client relationships."



In her new position with the Trust department, Marcie will manage a variety of services available to Bank customers including:



- Personal Trust Administration

- Investment Management

- Mutual Funds, Stocks and Bonds

- Financial Planning

- IRA's & Roth IRA's

- 401K's

- Estate Planning & Administration

- Power of Attorney



"I look forward to leading the Bank's Trust department, and building on the excellent reputation and track record of an already high performing Trust division," stated Marcie. "As an agile Financial Institution, the needs of our clients drive our efforts and strategic initiatives."



"We are a full service community bank that excels in customer service. We do not believe that one box fits all and therefore we listen to each customer and design a custom tailored solution based on the client's goals," concluded Marcie.



About Marcie

Marcie is a Woodland Park native and graduate of the University of Colorado Graduate School of Banking.



If you are interested in meeting Marcie she can be reached at 719-687-9234 or you can stop by Park State Bank & Trust, located at 710 U.S. Hwy 24, Woodland Park, CO. Marcie is available during bank hours.



About Park State Bank & Trust

Park State Bank & Trust has served customers and the community since 1965.



"We have always been agile and responsive and our superior service is recognized as we listen and we serve. We are community bank proud," Perry said.



Visit http://www.psbtrust.com for more Park State Bank & Trust information. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#684265