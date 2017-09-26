Marck Time Music Partners with BizIQ

Pueblo, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --Marck Time Music, a locally owned and operated musical instrument store serving the area for the past 15 years, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based online marketing company that works with small businesses throughout the United States and Canada and across a broad spectrum of industries.



By joining forces with BizIQ, Marck Time Music hopes to expand on its existing customer base and grow its business with help from a more robust online presence and a professionalized marketing campaign. BizIQ brings years of combined experience to its work with the music store in Pueblo, CO and is well positioned to help its client going forward.



In the opening days and weeks of the partnership, BizIQ will be focused mostly on building a new website for Marck Time Music that will provide a complete overview of the shop's products and services, as well as an easy way for prospective customers to reach out to the music store in Pueblo, CO. An additional component of BizIQ's campaign for Marck Time Music will be the development of bimonthly blog content, which will be written by professional copywriters and intended to inform, engage and attract new and returning customers.



Another key element of BizIQ's work for Marck Time Music will be the employment of search engine optimization (SEO) as a means of helping the music shop improve its ranking in local Google search results. SEO plays a major role in BizIQ's work with the company's numerous clients.



"Our shop takes pride in the high quality of service we're able to provide our customers, as well as in the wide variety of instruments and accessories we carry," said Karin Marck, owner of Marck Time Music. "We're very excited to start working with BizIQ to better market our instruments and our services, and to continue to be the area's premier source for everything related to musical instruments."



About Marck Time Music

Marck Time Music was founded in 2002 and sells, rents and repairs a wide range of musical instruments, including guitars, violins, clarinets, saxophones, flutes, percussion instruments and more. The shop is the area's premier source for school band instruments and is able to connect students with instructors for private lessons. In addition, the store carries music accessories, including sheet music, guitar picks, metronomes and much more.



For more information, please visit http://marcktimemusic.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.