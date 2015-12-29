Mardi Gras RVA - a Celebration at Dogtown Dance Theatre

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2015 --Dogtown Dance Theatre presents the fifth annual Mardi Gras RVA on February 6, 2016. This family-friendly event will feature a diverse arrangement of performances by Dogtown's own artists, live music, an outside parade consisting of local businesses and artists, and traditionally styled New Orleans food. Dogtown's Mardi Gras RVA celebration is going to be one of the biggest events promoting local art and business in Richmond.



The day will kick off with the Mardi Gras-themed parade from 3PM – 4PM, beginning at 15th Street and Bainbridge Street. Parade participants will dance, sing and invigorate the Manchester community for ten blocks. All people are encouraged to come watch and participate in the parade.



The main event will happen in Dogtown's theater from 4PM to 7PM. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children between 5 and 12, and children under 5 are free. Many talented groups will be performing such as RVA Dance Collective, Host of Sparrows, Claves Unidos, Pole Pressure, Illumination Dance, Boom Boom Basics Burlesque Performing Arts Studio, acro yoga with Zach Surina, Circular Expressions, and Latin Vintage. These performances will showcase a wide variety of dance including aerial dance, modern dance, belly dancing, Latin and salsa dancing, African and more. There will not be a dull moment with this year's lineup.



In between performances, live music by Happy Lucky Combo will get the crowd moving, Sophia's International Cuisine will be serving delicious food, and there will be balloon animals, face painting, and tarot readings for the whole family to enjoy. Dogtown invites you to continue celebrating from 7PM to 10PM when the performances conclude and we dance the night away.



Mardi Gras RVA is an opportunity for Dogtown to celebrate the Manchester community by coming together and supporting local artists and businesses. Dogtown wants Richmond to see the amazing talent that is hidden just around the corner. Dogtown's Mardi Gras RVA celebration is going to be the biggest party on Richmond's Southside in February so come join us the Saturday before Fat Tuesday!



Mardi Gras RVA Details:

When: February 6th, 2016 3PM-10PM

What: Mardi Gras RVA

Who: Open to the public and family-friendly

Where: Dogtown Dance Theatre

109 W. 15th Street, Richmond, VA 23224

Additional: Parade starts at 3PM. Performances from 4PM to 7PM. Party from 7PM to 10PM

Tickets: Available on Dogtown's website at www.dogtowndancetheatre.com

$15 adult, $5 children 5-12 years old, FREE for children under the age of 5



About Dogtown Dance Theatre

Dogtown Dance Theatre provides a home for independent artists to create and present their work in movement, visual, and music arts. We seek to enlighten our local community by fostering expansive creative expression and education across diverse populations.



Press Contact:

Jess Burgess

jess@dogtowndancetheatre.com

804-230-8780

Dogtown Dance Theatre, 109 W. 15th Street, Richmond, VA, 23224