Mardi Gras RVA - A Community Celebration at Dogtown Dance Theatre

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2017 --Dogtown Dance Theatre returns for their 6th annual Mardi Gras RVA event featuring a diverse arrangement of live music and performances. The day will be full of merriment and fun for the whole family, with performances by Dogtown's own artists, live music with the Happy Lucky Combo, Cajun food catered by Sophia's International Cuisine, a community parade that everyone can participate in, and tons of activities throughout the day. Dogtown's annual Mardi Gras RVA event is the biggest family-friendly Mardi Gras celebration in the Richmond metro area.



The day will kick off with the parade at 3:00 PM at West 15th Street and Bainbridge. Parade participants will dance, sing and invigorate the Manchester community for four blocks. All people are encouraged to come watch and participate in the parade.



The main event will happen in Dogtown's theatre from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children between 5 and 12, and children under 5 are free. Many talented groups will be performing: such as RVA Dance Collective, CLAVES UNIDOS, Circular Expressions, Studio 4 Dance Company, Pole Pressure, Electric Nomad Dance Studio (formerly Illumination Dance) Ajna Tribal Belly Dance Troupe, and Latin Vintage Salsa Dance Productions. These performances have a wide variety from salsa, to modern dance, belly dancing, hip-hop, African, and more. There will never be a dull moment with these performers.



In between performances, Happy Lucky Combo will be jamming so the audience can join in on the dance party, delicious food will be available, and there will be balloon animals, face painting, and activities for families and children.



Mardi Gras is a time to celebrate the Manchester community by coming together and highlighting local artists and businesses that help make up this unique part of Richmond. Dogtown wants the Manchester community to see what kinds of amazing talent is hidden just around the corner. Dogtown's Mardi Gras celebration is going to be the biggest event on Richmond's Southside in February, so come join us on the Saturday before Mari Gras!



Mardi Gras RVA Details:

When: Feburary 25th, 2017

What: Mardi Gras RVA

Who: Open to the public and family-friendly

Where: Dogtown Dance Theatre



Additional: Parade starts at 3:00 PM. Performances, live music and food from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.



About Dogtown Dance Theatre

Dogtown Dance Theatre provides a name for independent artists to create and present their work in movement, visual, and music arts. We seek to enlighten our local community by fostering expansive creative expression and education across diverse populations.



