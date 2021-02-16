Margaret Joy Joins Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

West Chester, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2021 --Unruh Turner Burke & Frees (UTBF) is pleased to announce that Margaret A. Joy has joined the firm as a partner in the firm's business and real estate transactions practice group. Meg has over two decades of experience representing sophisticated investment advisors, asset managers, and real estate developers with respect to office, retail, residential and hotel projects.



Meg grew up in Radnor, Pennsylvania and attended Bucknell University, graduating magna cum laude before receiving her law degree from Villanova University School of Law. Before joining UTBF, Meg was a partner and owner at Randolph Joy Law, LLC, a boutique law firm that focused on commercial real estate and corporate law. At Randolph Joy, Meg developed a niche practice in hotel projects, working with many of the largest, most nationally recognized hotel franchisors.



William J. Burke, III, UTBF founding partner and head of the firm's real estate and business transaction group commented, "Over the years I have had multiple opportunities to work with Meg and have always been impressed with her work. Meg is an outstanding lawyer, a pleasure to work with, and her focus in hotel projects and hospitality adds depth to our business and real estate practice. We are very excited to have Meg on our team."