Margate Florida Reopens It's Own Neighborhood Foot Spa

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2018 --On June 18th of this year, Margate, FL reopened its own neighborhood foot spa, The Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Room. The spa is located at 5584 W Sample Road in the Peppertree Plaza, along with Planet Fitness, Winn Dixie, La Pizzeria, Bank of America, Hard Exercise Works, and others. There's plenty of convenient parking.



The owners of The Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Room say that ALOHA has become an "oasis of pampering" for its residents, and will be celebrating the grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 1PM.



Both Mayor Arlene R. Schwartz of Margate and Vice Mayor Anthony N. Caggian will be in attendance for the event, and refreshments will be served courtesy of Winn Dixie.



By now, most of us have sampled, or at least heard about, low cost foot spas, where for about forty-five bucks you can soak your feet in a bucket of hot (perfectly warm) herbal water and get a 60-minute full body rub down – clothes on, in the style of Chinese acupressure massage. Their allure is obvious…for very little money you can enjoy the relaxation and therapeutic benefits of massage and reflexology, which according to its practitioners includes:



- Easing muscle tension

- Combating insomnia

- Correcting digestive issues

- Improving circulation

- Stimulating nerve function

- Reducing arthritis pain



The downside is that most foot spas in the South Florida area are located in the Miami area – the trek to which is enough to make anyone need a massage. This makes Aloha's location in Margate a welcome alternative to residents in the area.



The owners, Alan and Rose Richmond, a husband and wife team, fell in love with the foot spa concept over five years ago. "After our first experience at a spa out in Alhambra" says Rose "we were hooked on the idea of low cost massage. But we knew we could do it better." Many low-cost foot spas are notorious for their strip mall locations, shabby décor, and massage therapists who, as Richmond puts it "massage you with one hand while chatting on their cell phone with another."



Over the next five years, the couple visited dozens of spas, carefully documenting what they liked and what they didn't – all the while waiting for the right space to open up. Aloha came on the market and we acquired it with the added bonus of the salt room. Therapy sessions in the Hawaiian inspired Himalayan salt room last 25 minutes and require no more than deep breathing and relaxation. Clients may partake of sessions in their street clothes, wear flip flops, and are encouraged to sit back, unwind and breathe deeply as the micro-particles of pure white salt are dispersed into the air, entering their airways to naturally cleanse and detoxify their lungs, sinuses and air passages.



The three most important attributes of The Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Room are service, price and environment. The owners points out that all of their therapists are licensed by the state of Florida. And while that's a law, it's not always a reality at fringe establishments. "That's important to us," Richmond says, "and it's important to our guests." They want to know that their massage technician is actually trained and licensed by the State of Florida. The foot massage therapists at The Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Room are trained in a variety of massage modalities. In addition to the signature 60 minute relaxation/reflexology massage, guests can opt for deep tissue, as well as more exotic offerings including aroma therapy. These treatments come with a higher price, but it's hard to spend more than $90 at ALOHA, even with all the bells and whistles.



The owners say that they believe that massage is not an indulgence, but rather an important part of one's ongoing self-care. "Massage itself is not so much the healer," states Richmond, "rather it teaches the body to heal itself. If it's priced like a luxury, it's out of the reach of most people."



Lastly, the two-some wanted to create an environment that was both serene yet inviting. On one end of the spectrum you have the in-and-out massage factories, they say, and at the other the high end spas, which for many can be intimidating. Their goal was to create a neighborhood place that residents feel free and comfortable to walk into. Where the owners are on a first name basis with most of the guests; and the therapists can discuss any special needs or issues with their clients. "We want to be sure our guests feel they can communicate their needs to us!"



It's a lofty goal, trying to offer all of this out of a ten-chair spa with such low prices, but Rose & Alan are determined to see it through. "Margate's response to us has been phenomenal", they say, "The need is here. We just have to chart our course and meet it."



The Aloha Foot Spa and Salt Room is open daily from 12 to 8pm, (closed on Tuesdays). It is also available for private parties of up to eight guests.