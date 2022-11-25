Coral Gables, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 --Margaux Early Childhood School, a pre-elementary school located in Pinecrest, is helping local familiars with the answers they need when looking for the best preschool in Coconut Grove, South Miami, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, FL and the surrounding areas. One issue that constantly complicates matters is that what one family may consider what makes "the best preschool" in South Miami may be different from what other families are looking for in their search.



For example, some families are looking for convenient hours while others have top-trained teachers at the top of their list. Other families are looking for enrichment programs that will give their little ones extra opportunities to learn and grow that would otherwise take away from family time. Given the extra time in commutes, unexpected time issues, or just feeling time slipping away every day, it makes sense that families want the best meaningful experiences that can offer extra-value benefits.



When asked on the internet, here are some of the aspects that help make what many families consider "the best preschool" in Coconut Grove, South Miami, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, FL and the surrounding areas.



- Available hours and scheduling. Working parents, or parents with other children with their own schedules, often mention this is the first thing in their search. Parents are frustrated with preschools that only offer 9-5 care without room for commutes or traffic. Margaux Early Childhood School is open 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.



- Generous student-teacher ratios. No parent wants to think of their child left alone, unattended or not receiving adequate attention. And this is an effortless item to measure, during a search, like the available hours. A quick check online or over the phone and parents can easily weigh one preschool against another. Margaux Early Childhood School ratios are considered the best industry standards - 1:6 for 2-year-olds, 1:8 for 3-year-olds and 1:9 for four-year-olds. While checking on the ratios, this is also a great time to ask about the preschool's teachers to learn about qualifications.



- Optional language immersion. Some families see the benefit in getting a jump start on international education, including foreign language introduction. Others may want to reinforce a second language that some members speak in the family. One example is the Spanish language program offered at Margaux Early Childhood School's preschool.



- Enrichment programs. Parents often worry that a preschool program or daycare will mean their little ones are missing out on the opportunity of sports, dance or other special interest programs. However, including enrichment programs in their search will allow them to find the best preschool for enrichment programs.



Margaux Early Childhood School offers enriching early childhood educational experiences starting at 15 months and going up to pre-k in a warm, supportive Jewish environment. The Margaux Early Chilldhood School holds as its fundamental and basic goal, quality education in an atmosphere of security and love. Positive reinforcement is stressed to accomplish each student's potential for intellectual, physical, social, spiritual, and emotional growth. The teachers work in both large and small groups and provide individual attention to each child. Young children are motivated through PLAY, the all-important ingredient to a child's early development.



The Margaux School respect each child's unique spirit and recognize that each person develops differently. Because children have varied interests and strengths, the school's provide opportunities for them to gain mastery in many areas at their own pace.



For over 25 years, Margaux Early Childhood School has offered top preschool, daycare and VPK services to families throughout South Miami, including Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, FL and surrounding areas. For more information, please contact Margaux Early Childhood School at 305-667-9470 or visit www.margauxschool.org.