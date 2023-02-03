Coral Gables, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2023 --Margaux Early Childhood School proudly offers Voluntary Prekindergarten, or VPK, in Pinecrest, FL, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and the surrounding areas. With the overall goal of preparing children for a brighter future, VPK builds a strong educational foundation with enriched learning experiences and activities for young, pre-kindergarten-aged children.



While VPK is voluntary for Florida families, Margaux Early Childhood School shares these top five benefits that aim to explain why Voluntary Prekindergarten is a smart choice for any child:



1. Attention Span - VPK can help to expand a child's attention span and ability to follow directions, which prepares them for success when entering kindergarten.

2. School Readiness - Children that participate in VPK programs score higher on School Readiness tests.

3. Brain Development - 90% of a child's brain structure is formed before the age of five. When parents enroll their children in VPK they can improve their children's educational and developmental skills, giving them a head-start for the future.

4. Social Skills - Voluntary Prekindergarten can help children improve their social skills by learning how to collaborate and play together with their peers.

5. Language Skills - With a focus on literacy and language skills, VPK program standards help to improve a child's language development, leading to improved communication with peers and adults.



About Margaux Early Childhood School

Margaux Early Childhood School is dedicated to giving children a head-start with VPK for Pinecrest, FL, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and the surrounding areas. With a team of passionate and experienced educators in their corner, Margaux Early Childhood School encourages Temple Judea children in their education, giving them a strong foundation of learning that can make a huge difference in their overall success throughout life.



With reverence for the spiritual self, Margaux Early Childhood School celebrates learning in all its forms, offering outdoor spaces that enable children to discover, explore, and learn in any and all environments. Visit www.margauxschool.org to learn more about VPK for Pinecrest, FL, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and the surrounding areas.