Margaux Early Childhood School, a pre-elementary school, located in Pinecrest, is a partner for local families looking for top safety standards for toddler daycare in South Miami, Pinecrest, FL, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables and the surrounding areas. Toddlers are known for their spirit and reluctance to adhere to common safety knowledge. But parents can relax knowing that Margaux Early Childhood School has top safety in mind for its toddler daycare.



The first item many parents are worried about is the classroom setup and the safety within the classroom itself. Parents should always visit potential toddler daycares to see the environment for themselves. At Margaux Early Childhood School, all toys and materials are age appropriate and chosen with safety as the primary concern. Also, the teacher-student ratio is 1:5, so there are ample eyes watching over toddlers at all times.



Health is also a concern that many parents have when it comes to toddler daycare in South Miami, Pinecrest, FL, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables and the surrounding areas. As per general guidelines and as an extra precaution, strict guidelines are part of Margaux Early Childhood School's commitment to health and safety. Handwashing is rigorously done throughout the day, and all facilities and toys are cleaned at least once daily. Sanitizing and disinfecting also happen on a regular schedule.



Lastly, working through temper tantrums can be a safety risk to toddlers and those around them. Margaux Early Childhood School is fortunate to have some of the best teachers in South Florida. Great teachers understand the frustration that happens at this age and can help redirect attention. The school also has great programs with a balance of different activities to expel energy and nurture the young learners' curiosity.



About Margaux Early Childhood School

Margaux Early Childhood School offers enriching early childhood educational experiences starting at 15 months and going up to pre-k in a warm, supportive Jewish environment. For over 25 years, Margaux Early Childhood School has offered top preschool, daycare and VPK services to families throughout South Miami, including Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, FL and surrounding areas. For more information, please contact Margaux Early Childhood School at 305-667-9470 or visit www.margauxschool.org.